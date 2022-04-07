Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of HL opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 583,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

