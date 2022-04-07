Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.78

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 1782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 30.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.