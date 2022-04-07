Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.03

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.03 and last traded at $141.94, with a volume of 1689156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

