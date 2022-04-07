Head to Head Survey: Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Daseke’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daseke $1.56 billion 0.31 $56.00 million $0.75 10.41

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astrea Acquisition and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Daseke 0 1 2 0 2.67

Daseke has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Daseke 3.60% 70.76% 6.11%

Summary

Daseke beats Astrea Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,623 company-owned tractors and 2,074 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,266 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

