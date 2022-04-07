Head-To-Head Comparison: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.7, suggesting that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.6% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -14,273.88% -30.30% -29.25% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.76% -29.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 348.73 -$19.13 million ($0.40) -2.63 Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 231.85 -$81.05 million ($1.90) -4.06

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.61%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech (Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.