Head-To-Head Analysis: FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) versus Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) and Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Procaps Group S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Procaps Group S.A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FSD Pharma and Procaps Group S.A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 181.89 -$35.28 million ($1.12) -0.76 Procaps Group S.A $106.83 million 8.98 -$36.92 million N/A N/A

FSD Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procaps Group S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FSD Pharma and Procaps Group S.A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Procaps Group S.A 0 0 2 0 3.00

Procaps Group S.A has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given Procaps Group S.A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Procaps Group S.A is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Procaps Group S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -56.31% -49.11% Procaps Group S.A N/A N/A -14.61%

Volatility and Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procaps Group S.A has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Procaps Group S.A beats FSD Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders. It has license agreements with Epitech Group SpA.; and with Innovet Italia S.R.L. to develop veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia.

