Head to Head Analysis: CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) versus ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CareMax alerts:

78.2% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A -1.27% -0.85% ATI Physical Therapy N/A -9.05% -2.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 0 4 0 3.00 ATI Physical Therapy 0 4 2 0 2.33

CareMax presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 87.25%. ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 89.34%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than CareMax.

Risk & Volatility

CareMax has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATI Physical Therapy has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax $295.76 million 2.25 -$6.68 million N/A N/A ATI Physical Therapy $627.87 million 0.57 -$778.33 million N/A N/A

CareMax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATI Physical Therapy.

Summary

CareMax beats ATI Physical Therapy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc. provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.