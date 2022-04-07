Head-To-Head Analysis: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) versus Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Able Energy and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Boqii -12.56% -89.22% -16.55%

Risk and Volatility

Able Energy has a beta of 16.93, meaning that its share price is 1,593% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 0.26 -$29.68 million ($0.25) -1.81

Able Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boqii.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Able Energy and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boqii has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 561.96%.

Summary

Able Energy beats Boqii on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy (Get Rating)

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About Boqii (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

