Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $911.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

