Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.
About Hammerson (Get Rating)
Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.
