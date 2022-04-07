Halving Coin Price Tops $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.31 or 0.07356679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,321.96 or 1.00023314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

