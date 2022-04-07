Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HLG opened at $14.10 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of -0.13.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
