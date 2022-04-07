H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.69

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

