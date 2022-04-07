Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:PAC opened at $157.98 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $102.41 and a one year high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

