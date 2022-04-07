Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,888,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $171.78. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

