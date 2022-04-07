Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,306 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,822. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

