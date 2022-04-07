Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.61. 12,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average of $250.42. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.