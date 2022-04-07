Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after buying an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.94. 26,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.81. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

