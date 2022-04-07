Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,425 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

SCHE traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,486. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

