Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.
LON:GFM opened at GBX 116.25 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £202.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.87.
