Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

LON:GFM opened at GBX 116.25 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £202.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.87.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.