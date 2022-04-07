Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €43.40 by Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) received a €43.40 ($47.69) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th.

ETR:GLJ opened at €25.64 ($28.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.43. Grenke has a twelve month low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a twelve month high of €40.25 ($44.23). The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

