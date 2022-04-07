Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,072. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

