Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

