Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
