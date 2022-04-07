Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,816,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

