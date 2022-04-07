Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

