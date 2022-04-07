Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.80.

LOPE stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

