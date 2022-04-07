Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 239,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

