Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 1,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

About Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

