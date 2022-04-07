Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.
Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)
