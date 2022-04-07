Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

