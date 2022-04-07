Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $262.71

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $262.71, but opened at $256.31. Globant shares last traded at $256.31, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

