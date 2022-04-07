Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 3,717,634 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
