GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,200.00

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($15.74) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.74), with a volume of 6855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,252.50 ($16.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,280.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,357.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 62.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.56), for a total value of £15,565,000 ($20,413,114.75).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

