Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading Down 0.7%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 9,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.