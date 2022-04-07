Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.52.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $138.90 on Monday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.