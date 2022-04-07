Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

Global Payments stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

