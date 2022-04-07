Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $14,397,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.