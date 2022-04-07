GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

