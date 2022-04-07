Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

