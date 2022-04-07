Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.54 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.17.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.