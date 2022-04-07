Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.54 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.17.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.