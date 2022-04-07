Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $11.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ginkgo Bioworks traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.83. 297,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,117,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

DNA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,693,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

