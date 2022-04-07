Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$54.11 Average PT from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$45.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$40.64 and a 52-week high of C$55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.