Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$54.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.11.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

TSE GIL opened at C$45.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$40.64 and a one year high of C$55.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

