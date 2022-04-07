GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.22. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

