Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $16.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.58) to €16.20 ($17.80) in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Getlink stock remained flat at $$15.60 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Getlink has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

