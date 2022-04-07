Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.79

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.79 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 303,936 shares.

GEMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of £84.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

