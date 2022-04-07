GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $43.29. GDS shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 2,872 shares changing hands.
GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
