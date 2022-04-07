GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $43.29. GDS shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 2,872 shares changing hands.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.97.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

