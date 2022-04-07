GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $578.87

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 578.87 ($7.59) and traded as high as GBX 583 ($7.65). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 556.50 ($7.30), with a volume of 934,838 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.46) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.46) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.21).

Get GB Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 577.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 718.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($64,984.33).

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.