Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 152.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Gartner by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Gartner by 863.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $294.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.27 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.