Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.88. The stock had a trading volume of 211,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.